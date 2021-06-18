RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Price Target Increased to $71.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) had its price objective raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $51.00 to $71.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for RAPT Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($3.14) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RAPT Therapeutics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. RAPT Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.40.

Shares of NASDAQ RAPT opened at $33.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $835.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.40. RAPT Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $14.63 and a 52 week high of $43.26.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,055.86% and a negative return on equity of 52.53%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,084 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total value of $44,931.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William Ho sold 2,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,421,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,379 shares of company stock valued at $285,870 in the last 90 days. 26.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RAPT. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $711,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,383,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,335,000 after purchasing an additional 194,538 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 17,027 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial to investigate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced cancer.

