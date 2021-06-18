Raymond James Lowers Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) to Outperform

Raymond James downgraded shares of Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $82.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $75.00. Raymond James also issued estimates for Nutrien’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.52 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on NTR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Nutrien from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nutrien from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. HSBC raised shares of Nutrien from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nutrien from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.40.

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $59.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Nutrien has a 52-week low of $30.56 and a 52-week high of $65.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.93.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth approximately $729,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Nutrien by 368.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 122.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 37,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 20,558 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter valued at $390,000. Finally, Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter valued at about $5,680,000. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

