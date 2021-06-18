Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Position Cut by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 597,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,276 shares during the quarter. Rayonier comprises 1.3% of ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $19,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RYN. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Rayonier by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Rayonier in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Rayonier by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Rayonier during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Rayonier during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RYN traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,443. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.67. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.47 and a beta of 0.95. Rayonier Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.69 and a 1 year high of $38.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 2.78%. Sell-side analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is 432.00%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Rayonier from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

In related news, SVP Douglas M. Long sold 3,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $133,992.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,183 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,437.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Nunes sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $7,604,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,990,703.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 214,670 shares of company stock valued at $8,165,384. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

