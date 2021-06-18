RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) Short Interest Update

RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the May 13th total of 1,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

RNWK stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. RealNetworks has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $6.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.81. The stock has a market cap of $109.76 million, a P/E ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.46.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of RealNetworks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in RealNetworks in the first quarter worth $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in RealNetworks in the first quarter worth $36,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in RealNetworks during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of RealNetworks during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of RealNetworks in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

About RealNetworks

RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

