Redd One Day Trading Volume Reaches $498,877.00 (RDD)

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. Over the last week, Redd has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Redd coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Redd has a market cap of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,087.31 or 0.99871701 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00034865 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00008359 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00075376 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000871 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002719 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00007435 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 28.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Redd Coin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Redd Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Redd should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Redd using one of the exchanges listed above.

