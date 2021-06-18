Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.14 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) will post sales of $24.14 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Redwood Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $27.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.43 million. Redwood Trust posted sales of $27.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redwood Trust will report full year sales of $100.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $82.45 million to $109.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $125.68 million, with estimates ranging from $111.64 million to $140.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Redwood Trust.

RWT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RWT opened at $12.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.96. Redwood Trust has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $12.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,600.00%.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, and Third-Party Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

