Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) PT Raised to $13.50

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) had its price objective increased by BTIG Research from $12.50 to $13.50 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on RWT. Zacks Investment Research raised Redwood Trust from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Redwood Trust from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.63.
Shares of NYSE:RWT opened at $12.35 on Tuesday. Redwood Trust has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $12.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a current ratio of 6.60.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWT. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 781,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,139,000 after purchasing an additional 11,871 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Redwood Trust by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 31,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Redwood Trust by 13.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,588,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,950,000 after buying an additional 305,805 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 39.1% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 80.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.
Redwood Trust Company Profile
Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, and Third-Party Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.
