Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) PT Raised to $13.50

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) had its price objective increased by BTIG Research from $12.50 to $13.50 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on RWT. Zacks Investment Research raised Redwood Trust from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Redwood Trust from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.63.

Shares of NYSE:RWT opened at $12.35 on Tuesday. Redwood Trust has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $12.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a current ratio of 6.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. This is a boost from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is presently 1,600.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWT. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 781,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,139,000 after purchasing an additional 11,871 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Redwood Trust by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 31,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Redwood Trust by 13.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,588,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,950,000 after buying an additional 305,805 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 39.1% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 80.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, and Third-Party Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

