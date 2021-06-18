Refinable (FINE) Trading Down 21.4% This Week

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. Refinable has a market cap of $17.46 million and $1.10 million worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Refinable has traded down 21.4% against the dollar. One Refinable coin can now be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00001175 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Refinable alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002764 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00057305 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.37 or 0.00133575 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.40 or 0.00180623 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000209 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,383.30 or 1.00482977 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Refinable Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Buying and Selling Refinable

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refinable should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Refinable using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Refinable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Refinable and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.