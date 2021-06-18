Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.75.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RPTX. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Repare Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Get Repare Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ RPTX opened at $33.91 on Friday. Repare Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $21.45 and a 52-week high of $46.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.90.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Repare Therapeutics will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 23,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total transaction of $799,480.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lloyd Mitchell Segal sold 5,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $192,975.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 228,272 shares of company stock valued at $7,616,954 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Logos Global Management LP lifted its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 33.0% during the first quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,621,000 after purchasing an additional 223,106 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL increased its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 25.2% in the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,722,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,240,000 after purchasing an additional 750,207 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 61.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 23,820 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 0.7% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,665,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,804,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 54.1% in the first quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 462,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,185,000 after purchasing an additional 162,205 shares during the period. 70.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada. The company use its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.