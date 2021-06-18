Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Republic Services by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 193,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,242,000 after buying an additional 20,741 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Republic Services by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 975,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,905,000 after purchasing an additional 206,811 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 57.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Republic Services alerts:

In other Republic Services news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 10,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $99.44 per share, with a total value of $999,869.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,812,574 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,322,358.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 1,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $135,460.08. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,782 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,129. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RSG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Republic Services stock opened at $108.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.70. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.22 and a 1 year high of $113.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 9.97%. Analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.75%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Article: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.