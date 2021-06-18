ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) will report earnings of $1.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for ResMed’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.38 and the lowest is $1.21. ResMed reported earnings per share of $1.33 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ResMed will report full year earnings of $5.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.19 to $5.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.18 to $6.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover ResMed.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 28.85%. The company had revenue of $768.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.47 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RMD. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $229.00 price objective for the company. CLSA raised shares of ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $206.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $216.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.50.

In related news, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total value of $291,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,088 shares in the company, valued at $5,841,284.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total value of $199,981.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,464,622.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,138 shares of company stock valued at $5,613,775 over the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ResMed in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ResMed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in ResMed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in ResMed by 68.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in ResMed during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RMD traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $239.08. 13,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,699. ResMed has a 52 week low of $165.72 and a 52 week high of $241.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.56. The stock has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.77%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

