ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Stock Position Decreased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,232,252 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 43,728 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in ResMed were worth $433,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RMD. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of ResMed by 52.4% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

RMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America lowered ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $216.00 to $221.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on ResMed in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $229.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ResMed presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.50.

NYSE:RMD opened at $240.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $205.56. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.72 and a 52-week high of $241.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.29.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $768.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.47 million. ResMed had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 28.85%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total value of $199,981.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,464,622.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total transaction of $291,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,841,284.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,138 shares of company stock worth $5,613,775 over the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

