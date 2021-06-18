Retirement Income Solutions Inc Sells 155 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc cut its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,231 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in Oracle were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 9,174 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP grew its position in shares of Oracle by 2.2% during the first quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 6,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 4.5% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,249 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Oracle by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,323 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $52,150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,078,623 shares in the company, valued at $229,357,413.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $3,353,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,220,000 shares of company stock worth $552,501,100 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,547,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $219.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.76. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.32 and a fifty-two week high of $85.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a net margin of 32.32% and a return on equity of 116.15%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.99%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.62.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

