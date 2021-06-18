Reviewing Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) and Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX)

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) and Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bellicum Pharmaceuticals 0 2 0 0 2.00 Jaguar Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 41.51%. Given Bellicum Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Bellicum Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Jaguar Health.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.3% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.5% of Jaguar Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Jaguar Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bellicum Pharmaceuticals $500,000.00 53.41 -$7.72 million ($3.66) -0.87 Jaguar Health $9.39 million 24.95 -$33.81 million N/A N/A

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Jaguar Health.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bellicum Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -114.43% Jaguar Health -388.26% -263.79% -73.77%

Volatility & Risk

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jaguar Health has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals beats Jaguar Health on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-603, a dual-switch GoCAR-T product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat solid tumors that express the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antigens. Its clinical product candidates also include Rivo-cel, an allogeneic T cell product candidate intended to enhance outcomes when administered after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation in the treatment of hematologic malignancies and inherited blood disorders. It has collaboration and license agreements with Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc; Agensys, Inc.; BioVec Pharma, Inc.; ARIAD Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Baylor College of Medicine. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Jaguar Health

Jaguar Health, Inc., a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea. It operates through two reportable segments, Human Health and Animal Health. The company, through its subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary plant-based human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals from plants harvested responsibly from rainforest areas. It markets Mytesi, a crofelemer 125 mg delayed-release tablet for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy. It develops Mytesi for multiple possible follow-on indications, including diarrhea related to targeted cancer therapy; orphan-drug indications for infants and children with congenital diarrheal disorders and short bowel syndrome; supportive care for inflammatory bowel disease; irritable bowel syndrome; and for idiopathic/functional diarrhea, as well as a second-generation proprietary anti-secretory agent is in development for cholera. The company also develops Crofelemer, a drug product candidate for chemotherapy-induced diarrhea in dogs. Jaguar Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

