Reviewing FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) & Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU)

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) and Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get FIGS alerts:

This table compares FIGS and Lululemon Athletica’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FIGS N/A N/A N/A Lululemon Athletica 14.17% 31.50% 18.86%

80.5% of Lululemon Athletica shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Lululemon Athletica shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for FIGS and Lululemon Athletica, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FIGS 0 0 0 0 N/A Lululemon Athletica 0 8 17 1 2.73

Lululemon Athletica has a consensus target price of $394.33, indicating a potential upside of 13.36%. Given Lululemon Athletica’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lululemon Athletica is more favorable than FIGS.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FIGS and Lululemon Athletica’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FIGS N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Lululemon Athletica $4.40 billion 10.28 $588.91 million $4.70 73.98

Lululemon Athletica has higher revenue and earnings than FIGS.

Summary

Lululemon Athletica beats FIGS on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

FIGS Company Profile

FIGS, Inc. operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app. FIGS, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits. It also provides fitness-related accessories. The company sells its products through a chain of company-operated stores; outlets and warehouse sales; a network of wholesale accounts, such as yoga studios, health clubs, and fitness centers; temporary locations, including seasonal stores; and license and supply arrangements, as well as directly to consumer through mobile apps, and lululemon.com e-commerce website. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 521 company-operated stores under the lululemon brand in the United States, Canada, the People's Republic of China, Australia, the United Kingdom, Japan, New Zealand, Germany, South Korea, Singapore, France, Malaysia, Sweden, Ireland, the Netherlands, Norway, and Switzerland. lululemon athletica inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.