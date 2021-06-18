Reviewing Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (ZNTL) and The Competition

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ZNTL) is one of 838 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Zentalis Pharmaceuticals to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zentalis Pharmaceuticals 0 0 6 0 3.00 Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Competitors 4623 17657 38862 768 2.58

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $69.83, suggesting a potential upside of 36.87%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 50.26%. Given Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.8% of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.0% of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ rivals have a beta of 1.29, meaning that their average share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zentalis Pharmaceuticals N/A -49.31% -45.11% Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Competitors -2,669.07% -175.00% -28.81%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Zentalis Pharmaceuticals N/A -$117.84 million -12.18 Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Competitors $1.73 billion $125.44 million -3.28

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Zentalis Pharmaceuticals. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer. The company also develops ZN-d5, a selective inhibitor of B-cell lymphoma 2 that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and acute myelogenous leukemia; and ZN-e4, an irreversible inhibitor of mutant epidermal growth factor receptor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has licensing agreements and strategic collaborations with Recurium IP Holdings, LLC; Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research; SciClone Pharmaceuticals International (Cayman) Development Ltd.; Pfizer, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; and Zentera Therapeutics (Cayman), Ltd. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

