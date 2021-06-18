REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,813 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.13% of REX American Resources worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 864,276 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,499,000 after purchasing an additional 31,438 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 603,060 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,553 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 48.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,034 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 8,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,243 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Get REX American Resources alerts:

REX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded REX American Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

In other news, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total value of $97,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,070 shares in the company, valued at $2,629,038.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 12.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of REX stock opened at $97.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.66 million, a PE ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 1.09. REX American Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $58.41 and a twelve month high of $116.86.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The energy company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.71. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 4.06%. Equities analysts predict that REX American Resources Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REX American Resources Profile

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. It operates in two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers distillers grains and non-food grade corn oil; and dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for REX American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REX American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.