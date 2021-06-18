RGT Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

RGT Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,176,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,110,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260,184 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,367,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,558,996,000 after buying an additional 2,220,611 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,194,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,973,000 after buying an additional 1,705,948 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,164,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 288.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 957,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,879,000 after acquiring an additional 711,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.73. 2,332,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,750,783. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $60.30 and a 12-month high of $82.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.68.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

