RGT Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,483 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

RGT Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 48.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,571 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 105.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 236 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $186.61. The stock had a trading volume of 183,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,076,920. The stock has a market cap of $131.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.93 and a fifty-two week high of $215.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.66.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.09%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LOW. Loop Capital increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.91.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

