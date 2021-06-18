RGT Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 191 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

RGT Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,611 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 0.5% of RGT Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 993.3% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,777 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 14,725 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 40,527 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $15,270,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total transaction of $1,902,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,030 shares of company stock worth $5,130,609 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.00.

COST stock traded down $3.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $381.12. 51,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,572,745. The company has a market capitalization of $168.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $377.52. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $295.40 and a twelve month high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

