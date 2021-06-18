Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Position in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,907 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 752 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.10% of Tucows worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Tucows by 249.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV acquired a new position in Tucows in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tucows during the first quarter worth about $271,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Tucows by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Tucows by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,501 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCX opened at $76.52 on Friday. Tucows Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.11 and a fifty-two week high of $94.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $812.95 million, a P/E ratio of 162.81 and a beta of 0.73.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Tucows had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $70.88 million for the quarter.

In other Tucows news, EVP David John Woroch sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.84, for a total value of $315,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,372 shares in the company, valued at $4,207,848.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Tucows in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment offers mobile phones and retail telephony services; fixed high-speed Internet access services; and professional services, including implementation, training, consulting, and software development and modification services, as well as operates Mobile Services Enabler platform that provides network access, provisioning, and billing services; The Domain Services segment offers wholesale and retail domain name registration services; portfolio services; and value-added services, such as hosted email, Internet security services, Internet hosting, WHOIS privacy, publishing tools, and other value-added services for end-users under the OpenSRS, eNom, Ascio, and Hover brands.

