Rhumbline Advisers Has $857,000 Stock Holdings in The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in The Cato were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CATO. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of The Cato by 1,133.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 130,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 119,900 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of The Cato during the first quarter worth approximately $1,104,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Cato by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 550,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,279,000 after purchasing an additional 66,053 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in The Cato by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 209,155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 44,971 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Cato in the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. 57.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CATO opened at $16.24 on Friday. The Cato Co. has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $16.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.64. The firm has a market cap of $366.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.51 and a beta of 0.93.

The Cato (NYSE:CATO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $155.42 million for the quarter. The Cato had a return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 0.44%.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.86%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Cato from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce Websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

