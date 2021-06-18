Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Stock Holdings in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,095 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in WideOpenWest were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in WideOpenWest in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in WideOpenWest in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WideOpenWest during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 187.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 7,789 shares during the period. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WOW opened at $16.72 on Friday. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $18.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 57.66 and a beta of 2.09.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 2.08%. As a group, research analysts forecast that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on WOW shares. Benchmark assumed coverage on WideOpenWest in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Stephens upgraded WideOpenWest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on WideOpenWest from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist raised WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW! tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

