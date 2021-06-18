Rhumbline Advisers Sells 1,095 Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,251 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.17% of Bank of Marin Bancorp worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,052,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,153,000 after buying an additional 24,276 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 577,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,601,000 after purchasing an additional 32,470 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 142,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 9,378 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 38,904 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.61% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp stock opened at $31.62 on Friday. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.26 and a 1-year high of $42.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.13. The company has a market capitalization of $419.03 million, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.84.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $23.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.80 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 30.34% and a return on equity of 8.67%. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.19%.

In related news, Director James C. Hale III purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.76 per share, with a total value of $178,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in San Francisco Bay Area, California in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

