Rhumbline Advisers Trims Stock Position in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,445 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 3,347 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.16% of Waterstone Financial worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Waterstone Financial by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,292 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 128,482 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 8,410 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 130,085 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 59,856 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Waterstone Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBF opened at $19.99 on Friday. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $13.08 and a one year high of $21.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.39 million, a PE ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 27.89%. The firm had revenue of $70.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.80 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

Separately, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.50 price objective on shares of Waterstone Financial in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

In other news, COO William F. Bruss sold 24,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $487,593.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,158.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO William F. Bruss sold 5,669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $113,833.52. 12.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

