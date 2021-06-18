Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) Trading Down 7.1%

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT)’s share price traded down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $31.79 and last traded at $31.88. 356,169 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 25,947,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.30.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Riot Blockchain from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. B. Riley assumed coverage on Riot Blockchain in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Riot Blockchain from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -319.50 and a beta of 4.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.23.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $23.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.30 million. Riot Blockchain had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. Analysts anticipate that Riot Blockchain, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jason Les sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total transaction of $1,563,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Riot Blockchain by 119.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 9,805 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in Riot Blockchain by 187.9% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 49,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 32,355 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Riot Blockchain by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,966,000 after buying an additional 58,553 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Riot Blockchain by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,507,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,313,000 after buying an additional 736,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Riot Blockchain in the 1st quarter valued at $545,000. 22.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Riot Blockchain

Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on cryptocurrency mining operation in North America. The company primarily focuses on bitcoin mining. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 7,043 miners. The company was formerly known as Bioptix, Inc and changed its name to Riot Blockchain, Inc in October 2017.

