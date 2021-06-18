Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $418.80 Million

Analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) will post sales of $418.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $397.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $434.98 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers posted sales of $389.05 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will report full year sales of $1.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $331.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.73 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on RBA. National Bankshares lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. OTR Global reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.86.

In related news, insider James J. Jeter sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $199,488.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,264.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 20,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $1,256,346.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,558,409.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,655 shares of company stock worth $1,576,974 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RBA traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.93. The stock had a trading volume of 320,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,692. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12 month low of $39.14 and a 12 month high of $78.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is presently 26.19%.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (RBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.