RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Portfolio Manager Robert A. Dimella Sells 6,744 Shares

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Portfolio Manager Robert A. Dimella sold 6,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $157,270.08. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 8,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,529.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $23.00. 6,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,771. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.99 and a 1-year high of $24.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.72.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0917 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.
