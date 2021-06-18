RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Portfolio Manager Robert A. Dimella Sells 6,744 Shares

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Portfolio Manager Robert A. Dimella sold 6,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $157,270.08. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 8,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,529.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $23.00. 6,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,771. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.99 and a 1-year high of $24.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.72.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0917 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 131.2% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 16.5% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 142.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 10,933 shares during the period.

