RLX Technology Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:RLX)

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 39,150 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,724% compared to the average daily volume of 2,146 put options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. regents capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in RLX Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $8,286,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $3,999,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $12,389,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in RLX Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. 4.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RLX. Citigroup began coverage on shares of RLX Technology in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of RLX Technology in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of RLX Technology in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

RLX stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.03. 82,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,605,773. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.50. RLX Technology has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $35.00.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $248.04 million for the quarter.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

