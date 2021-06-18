Robert A. Dimella Sells 9,330 Shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) Stock

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) Portfolio Manager Robert A. Dimella sold 9,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $189,305.70. Following the completion of the sale, the portfolio manager now owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,213.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of RMM stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $20.25. 59,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,703. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.94. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.51 and a 1-year high of $20.51.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.0917 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMM. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 9.6% in the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

