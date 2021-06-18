Roche’s (RHHBY) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Roche to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Erste Group downgraded Roche from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group lowered Roche from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Roche from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of RHHBY stock opened at $47.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Roche has a twelve month low of $39.72 and a twelve month high of $48.38. The company has a market cap of $325.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.32.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roche during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roche by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roche by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Roche by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roche during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

