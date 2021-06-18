Roche’s (RHHBY) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Roche from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Roche to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Roche from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Erste Group downgraded shares of Roche from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Roche presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.00.

OTCMKTS:RHHBY opened at $47.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $325.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Roche has a 52-week low of $39.72 and a 52-week high of $48.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roche during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roche by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roche by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roche by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roche during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. 0.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roche Company Profile

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

