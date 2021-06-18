Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Acquired by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 19.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 177.8% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 191.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.50.

In related news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 6,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.21, for a total transaction of $1,662,336.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,294,173.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 3,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.02, for a total value of $989,054.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,885 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,722.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,490 shares of company stock worth $5,498,021 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $270.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $267.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $202.02 and a 12-month high of $285.93.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 57.72% and a net margin of 25.20%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

