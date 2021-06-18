Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on the stock.

RR has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc to GBX 80 ($1.05) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 97 ($1.27) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 319.18 ($4.17).

Get Rolls-Royce Holdings plc alerts:

Shares of RR stock opened at GBX 111.92 ($1.46) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £9.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 137.45 ($1.80). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 106.11.

In related news, insider Lee Hsien Yang acquired 915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 107 ($1.40) per share, with a total value of £979.05 ($1,279.14). Also, insider Warren East sold 937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.38), for a total transaction of £993.22 ($1,297.65). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,708 shares of company stock worth $293,937.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.