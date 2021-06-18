Roots (TSE:ROOT) Price Target Increased to C$4.50 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Roots (TSE:ROOT) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ROOT. National Bankshares upped their target price on Roots from C$3.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. TD Securities upped their target price on Roots from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$3.94.

Shares of TSE ROOT opened at C$3.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$147.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49. Roots has a one year low of C$1.02 and a one year high of C$3.98.

Roots Company Profile

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

