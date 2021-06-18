Roots (TSE:ROOT) Price Target Increased to C$4.50 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Roots (TSE:ROOT) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ROOT. National Bankshares upped their target price on Roots from C$3.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. TD Securities upped their target price on Roots from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$3.94.

Shares of TSE ROOT opened at C$3.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$147.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49. Roots has a one year low of C$1.02 and a one year high of C$3.98.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

