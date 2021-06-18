Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Purchased by Barrett Asset Management LLC

Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 33.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,870 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $12,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 4.0% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 113,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,963,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,520,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $611,529,000 after buying an additional 31,728 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 39,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,098,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 5.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 52,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,085,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,429,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total value of $2,536,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,457,382.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,106,288. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $454.11. 4,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,663. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $362.90 and a 1 year high of $466.62. The stock has a market cap of $47.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $441.41.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.28. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ROP shares. Argus upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $447.67.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

