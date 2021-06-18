Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Finning International (TSE:FTT)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Finning International (TSE:FTT) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$39.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FTT. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Finning International from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Finning International from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Finning International from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Finning International from C$34.50 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a C$38.50 target price on shares of Finning International in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Finning International has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$39.35.

Shares of TSE FTT opened at C$32.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$5.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$32.05. Finning International has a 1 year low of C$18.05 and a 1 year high of C$35.00.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.49 billion. On average, analysts predict that Finning International will post 2.1600002 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This is an increase from Finning International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.59%.

In other Finning International news, Senior Officer Gregory Palaschuk purchased 3,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$33.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$107,061.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 31,236 shares in the company, valued at C$1,053,277.92. Also, Senior Officer Scott Thomson purchased 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$30.61 per share, with a total value of C$290,814.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 217,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,645,834.59. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,414 shares of company stock worth $544,682.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

