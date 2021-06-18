Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Given New GBX 647 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Royal Mail (LON:RMG) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 284 ($3.71) to GBX 647 ($8.45) in a research note released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Royal Mail to GBX 801 ($10.47) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 355 ($4.64) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Royal Mail to GBX 763 ($9.97) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Royal Mail from GBX 530 ($6.92) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 613.60 ($8.02).

RMG traded down GBX 18 ($0.24) on Thursday, hitting GBX 573.80 ($7.50). 5,227,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,357,160. Royal Mail has a 52 week low of GBX 151.33 ($1.98) and a 52 week high of GBX 613.80 ($8.02). The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.69. The company has a market cap of £5.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,718.94.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a GBX 10 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from Royal Mail’s previous dividend of $7.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

About Royal Mail

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

