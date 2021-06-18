Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $5.08 Million Stake in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 12.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 135,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,872 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $5,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OMI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 8.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,297,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,258,000 after buying an additional 912,047 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,381,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,530,000 after buying an additional 20,618 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,080,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,333,000 after buying an additional 24,600 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter worth about $1,460,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,158,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,343,000 after buying an additional 58,608 shares during the period. 87.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Owens & Minor from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Owens & Minor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.80.

NYSE:OMI opened at $44.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.23. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $49.16.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 43.12% and a net margin of 1.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0025 dividend. This is a positive change from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.44%.

In other news, insider Christopher M. Lowery sold 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total transaction of $2,447,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 293,074 shares in the company, valued at $13,794,993.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shana Carol Neal sold 12,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $476,077.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 168,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,384,310.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,167 shares of company stock worth $6,494,590 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

