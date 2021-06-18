Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stake in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 93.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,038 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Quidel were worth $5,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Quidel during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Quidel by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quidel in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Quidel by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Quidel by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP William J. Ferenczy sold 803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total transaction of $84,909.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,868.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles P. Slacik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.26, for a total value of $113,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,001.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

QDEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Quidel from $265.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Quidel from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Quidel from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.60.

NASDAQ QDEL opened at $112.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of -0.01. Quidel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.31 and a fifty-two week high of $306.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.23.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $375.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.24 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 92.33% and a net margin of 50.91%. On average, equities analysts predict that Quidel Co. will post 18.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Quidel

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

