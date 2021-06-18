Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Now Covered by Analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Aegis raised their price target on shares of Sachem Capital from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sachem Capital currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.25.
NYSEAMERICAN:SACH opened at $5.24 on Thursday. Sachem Capital has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $5.68. The company has a market cap of $128.74 million, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.16.
Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). Sachem Capital had a net margin of 44.69% and a return on equity of 11.36%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sachem Capital will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. Sachem Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.67%.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sachem Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Sachem Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sachem Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $344,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Sachem Capital by 150.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 58,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Sachem Capital by 930.8% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 201,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 181,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.77% of the company’s stock.
Sachem Capital Company Profile
Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company is involved in the originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Connecticut. It offers loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties.
