SafeCapital (SCAP) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $24.00

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. During the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded down 30.2% against the US dollar. One SafeCapital coin can now be purchased for about $0.0523 or 0.00000143 BTC on exchanges. SafeCapital has a market cap of $96,886.43 and $24.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About SafeCapital

SafeCapital is a coin. Its launch date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official message board is medium.com/@safecapital . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeCapital is www.safecapital.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

SafeCapital Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCapital should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCapital using one of the exchanges listed above.

