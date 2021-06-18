SafeCoin (SAFE) Price Reaches $0.12 on Exchanges

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 35.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 18th. One SafeCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000327 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SafeCoin has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. SafeCoin has a market capitalization of $3.37 million and approximately $25.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,200.84 or 0.99944588 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00034324 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00008292 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.73 or 0.00429142 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $123.65 or 0.00332192 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $292.83 or 0.00786729 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003034 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00006679 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00073772 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003236 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

