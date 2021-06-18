Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Major Shareholder Acquires $999,900.88 in Stock

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 12,793 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.16 per share, with a total value of $999,900.88. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,200,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,751,254,822.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 11th, Istar Inc. bought 13,066 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.53 per share, with a total value of $999,940.98.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Istar Inc. acquired 13,519 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.97 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.43.

On Monday, June 7th, Istar Inc. acquired 13,698 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.00 per share, with a total value of $999,954.00.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Istar Inc. acquired 14,087 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.98 per share, with a total value of $999,895.26.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Istar Inc. acquired 14,071 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.06 per share, with a total value of $999,885.26.

On Friday, May 28th, Istar Inc. acquired 14,253 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.16 per share, with a total value of $999,990.48.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Istar Inc. acquired 13,997 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.44 per share, with a total value of $999,945.68.

On Monday, May 24th, Istar Inc. acquired 14,082 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.01 per share, with a total value of $999,962.82.

NYSE:SAFE opened at $80.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.87 and a beta of -0.48. Safehold Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.51 and a twelve month high of $84.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.87.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The business had revenue of $43.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.10 million. Safehold had a net margin of 37.11% and a return on equity of 4.47%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Safehold Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Safehold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Safehold’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Safehold by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Safehold by 4.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Safehold by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Safehold by 1.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Safehold by 69.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SAFE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Safehold from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Safehold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

