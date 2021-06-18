Safestore (LON:SAFE) Reaches New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Safestore Holdings plc (LON:SAFE) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 978 ($12.78) and last traded at GBX 967.52 ($12.64), with a volume of 2879 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 961 ($12.56).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Safestore’s dividend payout ratio is 0.21%.

Get Safestore alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on SAFE shares. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 810 ($10.58) target price on shares of Safestore in a report on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Safestore from GBX 820 ($10.71) to GBX 970 ($12.67) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Safestore in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Safestore in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Safestore has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 880 ($11.50).

The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.48. The company has a market cap of £2.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 897.09.

About Safestore (LON:SAFE)

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Safestore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.