Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $121.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.94.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

SAGE stock opened at $55.17 on Wednesday. Sage Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $37.49 and a 52-week high of $98.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 2.02.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.98) by $0.34. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.31% and a net margin of 57.21%. The company had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.44) EPS. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics will post -6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sage Therapeutics news, Director James M. Frates purchased 1,810 shares of Sage Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,731.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,028.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Barry E. Greene purchased 8,800 shares of Sage Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.32 per share, with a total value of $495,616.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,616. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.