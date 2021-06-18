Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.28 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) will report sales of $29.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.00 million to $44.20 million. Sangamo Therapeutics reported sales of $21.55 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full year sales of $119.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $103.00 million to $160.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $117.12 million, with estimates ranging from $48.50 million to $307.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sangamo Therapeutics.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 94.38% and a negative return on equity of 24.82%. The company had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 100.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SGMO shares. TheStreet cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sangamo Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

Shares of SGMO stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.20. The company had a trading volume of 118,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,432. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 1.74. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $19.43.

In other Sangamo Therapeutics news, EVP Gary Loeb sold 17,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $230,090.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,523,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 50.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 15,842 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 31.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 1.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,458,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,273,000 after purchasing an additional 18,089 shares during the period. 55.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

