Sanne Group (LON:SNN) Downgraded to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Sanne Group (LON:SNN) to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have GBX 925 ($12.09) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 750 ($9.80).

SNN has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 725 ($9.47) price target on shares of Sanne Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Numis Securities restated a hold rating and set a GBX 660 ($8.62) price target on shares of Sanne Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and set a GBX 660 ($8.62) price target on shares of Sanne Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Sanne Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 724 ($9.46).

Shares of LON SNN opened at GBX 830 ($10.84) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.91, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.87. Sanne Group has a twelve month low of GBX 525 ($6.86) and a twelve month high of GBX 869 ($11.35). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 702.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.35 billion and a PE ratio of 48.54.

Sanne Group plc provides alternative asset and corporate administration services worldwide. The company offers fund services, such as establishment, governance and administration, investor, and financial reporting, and tax and regulatory compliance services; corporate services, including investment and treasury, employee incentives and independent trustee, accounting and financial, and governance, fiduciary, and administration services.

