SAP (ETR:SAP) PT Set at €141.00 by Baader Bank

SAP (ETR:SAP) has been given a €141.00 ($165.88) price objective by equities researchers at Baader Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Baader Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.13% from the company’s previous close.

SAP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) price target on shares of SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €138.00 ($162.35) target price on shares of SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Independent Research set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. SAP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €132.93 ($156.39).

SAP opened at €119.36 ($140.42) on Wednesday. SAP has a 1 year low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a 1 year high of €143.32 ($168.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €115.46. The company has a market cap of $140.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.09.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

