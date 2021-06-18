SAP (NYSE:SAP) Earns “Neutral” Rating from DZ Bank

SAP (NYSE:SAP)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at DZ Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SAP. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on SAP from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on SAP from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SAP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.27.

Get SAP alerts:

NYSE:SAP opened at $141.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $139.94. SAP has a 52 week low of $104.64 and a 52 week high of $169.30. The company has a market cap of $174.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.07.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 19.87%. Analysts anticipate that SAP will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter worth $261,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,399 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,947 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.